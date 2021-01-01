Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Mate 20 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs Mate 20

Хуавей П30 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20
Huawei P30 Lite
Huawei Mate 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 140K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (767 against 495 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Mate 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 18.7:9
PPI 415 ppi 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 97.4%
PWM Not detected 14880 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 16.6 ms
Contrast 820:1 2172:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Mate 20 +55%
767 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Mate 20 +5%
88%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
314
Mate 20 +104%
642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1286
Mate 20 +72%
2218
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite
138877
Mate 20 +96%
272049
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
Mate 20 +167%
374032
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 20 GB 14.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Mate 20 +34%
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Mate 20 +9%
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +27%
28:50 hr
Mate 20
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +13%
88.9 dB
Mate 20
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 722 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
