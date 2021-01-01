Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs Mate 20 Pro

Хуавей П30 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei P30 Lite
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (94 vs 85 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 140K)
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3340 mAh
  • 30% higher pixel density (538 vs 415 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (646 against 495 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.15 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 88.14%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.1%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 4 ms
Contrast 820:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Mate 20 Pro +31%
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Mate 20 Pro +5%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
314
Mate 20 Pro +117%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1286
Mate 20 Pro +90%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite
138877
Mate 20 Pro +94%
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
Mate 20 Pro +141%
337948
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 10.1
OS size 20 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +6%
14:45 hr
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Mate 20 Pro +15%
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +14%
88.9 dB
Mate 20 Pro
77.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Huawei P30 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Huawei P30 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Huawei P30 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Huawei P30 Lite or Huawei P30 Pro
6. Huawei Mate 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Huawei Mate 20 Pro or Apple iPhone 11
8. Huawei Mate 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9
9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro or Huawei P30 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro or Huawei Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish