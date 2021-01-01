Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs Mate 30 Pro

Хуавей П30 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Huawei P30 Lite
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 140K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (103 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (674 against 495 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.15 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 18.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 94.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 98.1%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 820:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
Mate 30 Pro +36%
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Mate 30 Pro +12%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
314
Mate 30 Pro +146%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1286
Mate 30 Pro +136%
3039
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite
138877
Mate 30 Pro +156%
355958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
Mate 30 Pro +257%
499219
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size 20 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Mate 30 Pro +1%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Mate 30 Pro +37%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +42%
28:50 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +8%
88.9 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2019
Release date May 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Honor 10i and P30 Lite
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro and P30 Lite
3. Redmi Note 8T and P30 Lite
4. Huawei P30 and P30 Lite
5. Galaxy A40 and P30 Lite
6. P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro
7. iPhone 11 Pro Max and Mate 30 Pro
8. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Mate 30 Pro
9. Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Mate 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish