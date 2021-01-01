Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Huawei Nova – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs Huawei Nova

Хуавей П30 Лайт
VS
Хуавей Нова
Huawei P30 Lite
Huawei Nova

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Has a 1.15 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 13.34% more screen real estate
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (94 vs 84 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (495 against 385 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Huawei Nova

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 16:9
PPI 415 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 70.86%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected 2500 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 51.4 ms
Contrast 820:1 1120:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite +29%
495 nits
Huawei Nova
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite +19%
84.2%
Huawei Nova
70.86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Nova in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Lite +112%
138877
Huawei Nova
65421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
140008
Huawei Nova
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 4.1
OS size 20 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +31%
14:45 hr
Huawei Nova
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +41%
13:23 hr
Huawei Nova
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +2%
28:50 hr
Huawei Nova
28:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.25 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +1%
88.9 dB
Huawei Nova
88.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2016
Release date May 2019 November 2016
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P30 Pro
6. Huawei Nova and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Huawei Nova and Huawei P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish