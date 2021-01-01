Huawei P30 Lite vs Nova 3
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 3, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 3
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (226K versus 140K)
- Comes with 410 mAh larger battery capacity: 3750 vs 3340 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.15 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|84.47%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|42.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|820:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|20 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 54 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:08 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|July 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.23 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 3. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.
