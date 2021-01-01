Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 3, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.