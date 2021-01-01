Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Nova 7 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs Nova 7

Хуавей П30 Лайт
Huawei P30 Lite
VS
Хуавей Нова 7
Huawei Nova 7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (495 against 450 nits)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 157K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 985 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Nova 7

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.15 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 20:9
PPI 415 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms -
Contrast 820:1 -
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite +10%
495 nits
Nova 7
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Nova 7 +2%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Nova 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
315
Nova 7 +114%
675
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1280
Nova 7 +101%
2571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
157984
Nova 7 +145%
387592

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 10 + HMS
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Nova 7
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Nova 7
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Nova 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.4 dB
Nova 7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 April 2020
Release date May 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 425 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 is definitely a better buy.

