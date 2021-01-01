Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.