Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 122K)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms -
Contrast 820:1 -
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
493 nits
Nova 8i
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Nova 8i +6%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
309
Nova 8i +5%
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1286
Nova 8i +3%
1329
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Lite +32%
161121
Nova 8i
122411
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 11
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Nova 8i
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite
28:50 hr
Nova 8i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.9 dB
Nova 8i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2021
Release date May 2019 July 2021
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 8i is definitely a better buy.

