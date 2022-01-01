Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (473K versus 171K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (26:35 vs 23:47 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (603 against 497 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.15 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 100%
PWM Not detected 500 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 820:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Lite
497 nits
Nova 9 +21%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Nova 9 +7%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1000 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
313
Nova 9 +150%
783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1277
Nova 9 +132%
2968
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Lite
171553
Nova 9 +176%
473059
CPU 70201 143895
GPU - 138738
Memory 42084 84375
UX 59313 106140
Total score 171553 473059
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Lite
553
Nova 9 +351%
2494
Stability 84% 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 553 2494
PCMark 3.0 score 6334 9713
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 12
OS size 20 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:10 hr 08:44 hr
Watching video 10:11 hr 11:27 hr
Gaming 03:52 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 81 hr 93 hr
General battery life
P30 Lite
23:47 hr
Nova 9 +12%
26:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.9 dB
Nova 9 +2%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2021
Release date May 2019 September 2021
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

