Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 9 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • Has a 0.63 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 171K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Nova 9 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms -
Contrast 820:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Lite
497 nits
Nova 9 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Nova 9 SE +6%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Nova 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
313
Nova 9 SE +23%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1277
Nova 9 SE +27%
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Lite
171553
Nova 9 SE +57%
268627
CPU 70201 83345
GPU - 50995
Memory 42084 70845
UX 59313 65654
Total score 171553 268627
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Lite +23%
553
Nova 9 SE
450
Stability 84% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 553 450
PCMark 3.0 score 6334 6321
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 12
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:10 hr -
Watching video 10:11 hr -
Gaming 03:52 hr -
Standby 81 hr -
General battery life
P30 Lite
23:47 hr
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.9 dB
Nova 9 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2022
Release date May 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

