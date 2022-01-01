Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs Nova Y90 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei Nova Y90, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y90
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (221K versus 171K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 313 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
Nova Y90

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 -
PPI 415 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 42.8 ms -
Contrast 820:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Lite
501 nits
Nova Y90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Lite
84.2%
Nova Y90 +6%
89.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei Nova Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
313
Nova Y90 +21%
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1282
Nova Y90 +27%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Lite
171361
Nova Y90 +30%
221916
CPU 70201 52536
GPU - 50648
Memory 42084 61538
UX 59313 58026
Total score 171361 221916
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Lite
553
Nova Y90
n/a
Stability 84% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 553 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6340 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 12
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:10 hr -
Watching video 10:11 hr -
Gaming 03:52 hr -
Standby 81 hr -
General battery life
P30 Lite
23:47 hr
Nova Y90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite
88.9 dB
Nova Y90
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 June 2022
Release date May 2019 July 2022
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova Y90 is definitely a better buy.

