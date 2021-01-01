Huawei P30 Lite vs P Smart (2019)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 7% longer battery life (94 vs 88 hours)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (495 against 435 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.15 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.2%
|83.37%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|98%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|42.8 ms
|39 ms
|Contrast
|820:1
|1309:1
Design and build
|Height
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
P Smart (2019) +2%
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
P Smart (2019) +4%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite +3%
157984
152985
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|20 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +44%
14:45 hr
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +19%
13:23 hr
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +17%
28:50 hr
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|24 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5288 x 3968
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|December 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|~ 185 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.23 W/kg
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.19 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.
