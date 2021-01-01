Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Lite vs P20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Lite vs P20 Pro

Huawei P30 Lite
VS
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.15-inch Huawei P30 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on March 29, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 157K)
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (583 against 495 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Lite
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.15 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 18.7:9
PPI 415 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 82%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM Not detected 238 Hz
Response time 42.8 ms 4 ms
Contrast 820:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Lite
495 nits
P20 Pro +18%
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P30 Lite +3%
84.2%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Lite and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Lite
315
P20 Pro +10%
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Lite
1280
P20 Pro +9%
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Lite
157984
P20 Pro +61%
254079

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.0 EMUI 10
OS size 20 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Lite +1%
14:45 hr
P20 Pro
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Lite +1%
13:23 hr
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Lite +39%
28:50 hr
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Lite
n/a
P20 Pro
114
Video quality
P30 Lite
n/a
P20 Pro
98
Generic camera score
P30 Lite
n/a
P20 Pro
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Lite +4%
88.4 dB
P20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2019 March 2018
Release date May 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

