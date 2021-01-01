Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1090 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 9.89% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% higher pixel density (398 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 387K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (639 against 593 nits)
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 665 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.89% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.8%
PWM 231 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
593 nits
iPhone 11 +8%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P30 Pro +13%
88.89%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
665
iPhone 11 +97%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2298
iPhone 11 +50%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
387890
iPhone 11 +32%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 13.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
iPhone 11 +8%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +9%
20:16 hr
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +57%
27:39 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
iPhone 11 +8%
129
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
iPhone 11 +12%
109
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
iPhone 11 +6%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +5%
86.8 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2019
Release date May 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
100 (75.2%)
33 (24.8%)
Total votes: 133

