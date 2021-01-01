Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 513 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3687 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (637K versus 387K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (807 against 593 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 88.89% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.4%
PWM 231 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
593 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +36%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P30 Pro +2%
88.89%
iPhone 12 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
665
iPhone 12 Pro Max +137%
1577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2298
iPhone 12 Pro Max +84%
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
387890
iPhone 12 Pro Max +64%
637585

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 13.4 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +1%
14:21 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +33%
20:16 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +34%
27:39 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 23 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
iPhone 12 Pro Max +16%
138
Video quality
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
iPhone 12 Pro Max +16%
130

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +8%
86.8 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
80.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2020
Release date May 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

