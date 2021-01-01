Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 973 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3227 mAh
- Shows 12% longer battery life (100 vs 89 hours)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 477K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (810 against 610 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99%
|129%
|PWM
|231 Hz
|609 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 15
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|-
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
