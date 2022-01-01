Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Huawei P30 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 483K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (1049 against 601 nits)
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (121 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.9%
PWM 231 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
601 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +75%
1049 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +2%
88.89%
iPhone 13 Pro Max
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
675
iPhone 13 Pro Max +157%
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2302
iPhone 13 Pro Max +104%
4691
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro
483673
iPhone 13 Pro Max +66%
802473
CPU 142989 213922
GPU 148351 338801
Memory 83790 119504
UX 108898 134582
Total score 483673 802473
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Pro
2489
iPhone 13 Pro Max +284%
9552
Stability 48% 81%
Graphics test 14 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2489 9552
PCMark 3.0 score 8513 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM EMUI 10 15.4
OS size 13.4 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 40 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +41%
20:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +20%
24:12 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max
27:26 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (105th and 11th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
iPhone 13 Pro Max +21%
144
Video quality
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
iPhone 13 Pro Max +22%
137

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +9%
87.5 dB
iPhone 13 Pro Max
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2021
Release date May 2019 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
