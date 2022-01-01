Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.