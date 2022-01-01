Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 48 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (802K versus 483K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (1049 against 601 nits)
- Shows 21% longer battery life (121 vs 100 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99%
|99.9%
|PWM
|231 Hz
|238 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
675
iPhone 13 Pro Max +157%
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2302
iPhone 13 Pro Max +104%
4691
|CPU
|142989
|213922
|GPU
|148351
|338801
|Memory
|83790
|119504
|UX
|108898
|134582
|Total score
|483673
|802473
|Stability
|48%
|81%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|2489
|9552
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8513
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|15.4
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:21 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +41%
20:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:16 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +20%
24:12 hr
Talk (3G)
27:39 hr
27:26 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (105th and 11th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
iPhone 13 Pro Max +21%
144
Video quality
97
iPhone 13 Pro Max +23%
119
Generic camera score
112
iPhone 13 Pro Max +22%
137
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|September 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
