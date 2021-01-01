Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs iPhone 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro
Apple iPhone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 2379 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 23.49% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.77 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (100 vs 66 hours)
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 266K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 665 points
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.1 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.89% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.9%
PWM 231 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1373:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
593 nits
iPhone 8 +7%
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P30 Pro +36%
88.89%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
665
iPhone 8 +40%
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +5%
2298
iPhone 8
2187
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro +46%
387890
iPhone 8
266589

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 13.4 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +23%
14:21 hr
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +95%
20:16 hr
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +124%
27:39 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro +28%
119
iPhone 8
93
Video quality
P30 Pro +8%
97
iPhone 8
90
Generic camera score
P30 Pro +22%
112
iPhone 8
92

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +9%
86.8 dB
iPhone 8
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2017
Release date May 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

