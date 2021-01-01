Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1258 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2942 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (100 vs 78 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.89% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 22% higher pixel density (398 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (692 against 593 nits)
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 665 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.89% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 100%
PWM 231 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
593 nits
iPhone XR +17%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P30 Pro +13%
88.89%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
665
iPhone XR +65%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +4%
2298
iPhone XR
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
387890
iPhone XR +8%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 13.4 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +9%
14:21 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +34%
20:16 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +82%
27:39 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 29 mm 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro +16%
119
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
P30 Pro +1%
97
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
P30 Pro +11%
112
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro
86.8 dB
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2018
Release date May 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Pro. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (57.1%)
9 (42.9%)
Total votes: 21

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Huawei P30 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR
7. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Apple iPhone XR
8. Huawei P30 vs Apple iPhone XR
9. Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone XR
10. Apple iPhone X vs iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish