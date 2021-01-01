Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Хуавей П30 Про
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Huawei P30 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.89% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 410K)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (118 vs 100 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (791 against 596 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.7%
PWM 231 Hz 568 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
596 nits
ROG Phone 5 +33%
791 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +8%
88.89%
ROG Phone 5
82%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 660
GPU clock 720 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
670
ROG Phone 5 +66%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2270
ROG Phone 5 +64%
3730
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro
293294
ROG Phone 5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
410707
ROG Phone 5 +74%
715368
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 ROG UI
OS size 13.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
ROG Phone 5 +22%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
ROG Phone 5 +11%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
ROG Phone 5 +15%
31:40 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 29 mm 35 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
ROG Phone 5 +6%
92.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 March 2021
Release date May 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is definitely a better buy.

