Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.