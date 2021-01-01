Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Asus Zenfone 8

VS
Huawei P30 Pro
Asus Zenfone 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (100 vs 88 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.99% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 485K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (817 against 614 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 12% higher pixel density (446 vs 398 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.9%
PWM 231 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
614 nits
Zenfone 8 +33%
817 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +7%
88.89%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 660
GPU clock 720 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
676
Zenfone 8 +68%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2335
Zenfone 8 +56%
3648
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro
485574
Zenfone 8 +71%
828665
AnTuTu Ranking (146th and 4th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 ZenUI 8
OS size 13.4 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +15%
14:21 hr
Zenfone 8
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +30%
20:16 hr
Zenfone 8
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +27%
27:39 hr
Zenfone 8
21:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 29 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
Zenfone 8 +6%
126
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Zenfone 8 +11%
108
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Zenfone 8 +7%
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +1%
87.5 dB
Zenfone 8
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 May 2021
Release date May 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.

