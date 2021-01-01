Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3

Хуавей П30 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
Huawei P30 Pro
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 236K)
  • Comes with 1285 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2915 mAh
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (100 vs 69 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (598 against 424 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.02% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Stereo speakers
  • 10% higher pixel density (439 vs 398 PPI)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 398 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.6%
PWM 231 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro +41%
598 nits
Pixel 3
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +13%
88.89%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 630
GPU clock 720 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +32%
671
Pixel 3
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +15%
2294
Pixel 3
1987
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro +67%
294808
Pixel 3
176455
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro +75%
414044
Pixel 3
236309
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (127th and 293rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 13.4 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +40%
14:21 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +83%
20:16 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +19%
27:39 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.8
Focal length 29 mm 28 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro +16%
119
Pixel 3
103
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Pixel 3 +1%
98
Generic camera score
P30 Pro +11%
112
Pixel 3
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +3%
87.5 dB
Pixel 3
84.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2018
Release date May 2019 November 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei P30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
3. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30
4. Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T
5. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Google Pixel 3 and Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone XR
8. Google Pixel 3 and Apple iPhone X
9. Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish