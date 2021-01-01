Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3 XL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3430 mAh
- 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 289K)
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (598 against 412 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3 XL
- 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
62
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|83.39%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|100%
|PWM
|231 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|15 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +74%
671
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +37%
2294
1673
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro +68%
294808
175945
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro +43%
414044
289876
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (127th and 232nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3430 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
27:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|29 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|October 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 825 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
