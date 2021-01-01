Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 4

Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2800 mAh
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (100 vs 62 hours)
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (593 against 423 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.09% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 398 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type OLED POLED
Size 6.47 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 398 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 88.89% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 95.5%
PWM 231 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro +40%
593 nits
Pixel 4
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
P30 Pro +11%
88.89%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +7%
665
Pixel 4
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2298
Pixel 4 +6%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
387890
Pixel 4 +2%
394873
AnTuTu 8 Results (96th and 91st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 13.4 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +52%
14:21 hr
Pixel 4
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +81%
20:16 hr
Pixel 4
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +33%
27:39 hr
Pixel 4
20:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 22 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro +2%
119
Pixel 4
117
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Pixel 4 +4%
101
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Pixel 4
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +2%
86.8 dB
Pixel 4
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2019
Release date May 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 749 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Pro. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Huawei P30 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 4
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs Google Pixel 4
8. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Google Pixel 4
9. Huawei P40 Pro vs Google Pixel 4
10. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Google Pixel 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish