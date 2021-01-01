Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a

Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.66 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1060 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3140 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (100 vs 76 hours)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 271K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 5.59% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (806 against 613 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 11% higher pixel density (443 vs 398 PPI)
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 95.3%
PWM 231 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
613 nits
Pixel 4a +31%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +7%
88.89%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +22%
680
Pixel 4a
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +41%
2325
Pixel 4a
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro +49%
403510
Pixel 4a
271374
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (95th and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 13.4 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +24%
14:21 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +66%
20:16 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +22%
27:39 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
Pixel 4a +3%
122
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Pixel 4a +1%
98
Generic camera score
P30 Pro +1%
112
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +3%
88.3 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 August 2020
Release date May 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Huawei P30 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 4a
7. Apple iPhone 12 vs Google Pixel 4a
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Google Pixel 4a
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 4a
10. Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs Google Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish