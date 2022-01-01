Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

Хуавей П30 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7 Про
Huawei P30 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (31:57 vs 27:32 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 487K)
  • Delivers 80% higher peak brightness (1100 against 610 nits)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • 29% higher pixel density (512 vs 398 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 570 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 97%
PWM 231 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Pro
610 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +80%
1100 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro
88.89%
Pixel 7 Pro
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
679
Pixel 7 Pro +57%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2328
Pixel 7 Pro +37%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro
487710
Pixel 7 Pro +65%
803944
CPU 142989 216931
GPU 148351 296692
Memory 83790 134893
UX 108898 152600
Total score 487710 803944
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Pro
2489
Pixel 7 Pro +157%
6409
Stability 48% 68%
Graphics test 14 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 2489 6409
PCMark 3.0 score 8490 11408
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 13
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 13.4 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:20 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 04:59 hr
Standby 99 hr 76 hr
General battery life
P30 Pro +16%
31:57 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 126°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 29 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
Pixel 7 Pro +24%
148
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Pixel 7 Pro +47%
143
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Pixel 7 Pro +31%
147

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +1%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2022
Release date May 2019 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

