Huawei P30 Pro vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Shows 16% longer battery life (31:57 vs 27:32 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 487K)
- Delivers 80% higher peak brightness (1100 against 610 nits)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- 29% higher pixel density (512 vs 398 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|570 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99%
|97%
|PWM
|231 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
679
Pixel 7 Pro +57%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2328
Pixel 7 Pro +37%
3198
|CPU
|142989
|216931
|GPU
|148351
|296692
|Memory
|83790
|134893
|UX
|108898
|152600
|Total score
|487710
|803944
|Stability
|48%
|68%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|2489
|6409
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8490
|11408
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|10:20 hr
|09:19 hr
|Watching video
|16:28 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|05:00 hr
|04:59 hr
|Standby
|99 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|126°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Pixel 7 Pro +24%
148
Video quality
97
Pixel 7 Pro +47%
143
Generic camera score
112
Pixel 7 Pro +31%
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|October 2022
|Release date
|May 2019
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1