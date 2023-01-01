Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs 90 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Honor 90 Pro

60 out of 100
Huawei P30 Pro
VS
85 out of 100
Honor 90 Pro
Huawei P30 Pro
Honor 90 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 51 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1067K versus 486K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 40W)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P30 Pro and Honor 90 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
P30 Pro
55
90 Pro
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
P30 Pro
80
90 Pro
83
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
P30 Pro
42
90 Pro
80
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
P30 Pro
32
90 Pro
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P30 Pro
71
90 Pro
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
P30 Pro
81
90 Pro
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
P30 Pro
60
90 Pro
85*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
90 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.89:9
PPI 398 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 570 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Pro
606 nits
90 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro
88.89%
90 Pro +2%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Honor 90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 730
GPU clock 720 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~480 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
676
90 Pro +95%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2324
90 Pro +80%
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro
486696
90 Pro +119%
1067782
CPU 142989 -
GPU 148351 -
Memory 83790 -
UX 108898 -
Total score 486696 1067782
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Pro
2490
90 Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 40 °C -
Stability 48% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2490 -
Web score 6516 -
Video editing 5713 -
Photo editing 14218 -
Data manipulation 7715 -
Writing score 10842 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 13
ROM EMUI 12 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 13.4 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 40 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:38 hr -
Watching video 16:28 hr -
Gaming 05:23 hr -
Standby 99 hr -
General battery life
P30 Pro
32:22 hr
90 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 29 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
90 Pro
n/a
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
90 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
90 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
90 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 May 2023
Release date May 2019 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 Pro or Apple iPhone 13
2. Huawei P30 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
3. Huawei P30 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
4. Honor 90 Pro or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
5. Honor 90 Pro or Magic 5 Pro
6. Honor 90 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
7. Honor 90 Pro or Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
8. Honor 90 Pro or Honor 90
9. Honor 90 Pro or Honor 70
10. Honor 90 Pro or 80 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский