Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Honor 70

Хуавей П30 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei Honor 70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 39 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (756 against 602 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (540K versus 479K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 570 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 99.6%
PWM 231 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Pro
602 nits
Honor 70 +26%
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro
88.89%
Honor 70 +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
668
Honor 70 +38%
921
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2287
Honor 70 +22%
2788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro
479881
Honor 70 +13%
540975
CPU 142989 162664
GPU 148351 166021
Memory 83790 87124
UX 108898 129564
Total score 479881 540975
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Pro
2489
Honor 70 +6%
2633
Stability 48% -
Graphics test 14 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 2489 2633
PCMark 3.0 score 8495 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 13.4 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:20 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 99 hr 100 hr
General battery life
P30 Pro
31:57 hr
Honor 70 +2%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro +3%
119
Honor 70
115
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Honor 70 +33%
129
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Honor 70 +3%
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +9%
87.5 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 May 2022
Release date May 2019 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. P30 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro
2. P30 Pro and iPhone 13
3. P30 Pro and iPhone 12
4. P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro
5. Honor 70 and Poco X3 Pro
6. Honor 70 and Honor 60

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish