Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (31:57 vs 25:34 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (932K versus 482K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (951 against 603 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Honor Magic 4 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.54:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 570 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% 94.7%
PWM 231 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Pro
603 nits
Honor Magic 4 Pro +58%
951 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro
88.89%
Honor Magic 4 Pro +5%
93%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 730
GPU clock 720 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
671
Honor Magic 4 Pro +66%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2296
Honor Magic 4 Pro +52%
3484
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro
482434
Honor Magic 4 Pro +93%
932882
CPU 142989 187881
GPU 148351 434884
Memory 83790 148460
UX 108898 166743
Total score 482434 932882
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Pro
2489
Honor Magic 4 Pro +297%
9893
Stability 48% 63%
Graphics test 14 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 2489 9893
PCMark 3.0 score 8495 13524
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 6
OS size 13.4 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 40 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:20 hr 09:33 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 11:47 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 99 hr 68 hr
General battery life
P30 Pro +25%
31:57 hr
Honor Magic 4 Pro
25:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 122°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 29 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
Honor Magic 4 Pro +16%
138
Video quality
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Honor Magic 4 Pro +17%
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
Honor Magic 4 Pro +1%
88.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 February 2022
Release date May 2019 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

