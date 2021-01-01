Huawei P30 Pro vs Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 163K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (598 against 452 nits)
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6.89% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 20 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99%
|99.6%
|PWM
|231 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +104%
671
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +79%
2294
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro +101%
294808
146632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro +154%
414044
163179
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +6%
14:21 hr
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +62%
20:16 hr
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +14%
27:39 hr
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|August 2018
|Release date
|May 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
