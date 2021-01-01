Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.