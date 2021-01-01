Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Mate 40 Pro Plus

Хуавей П30 Про
Huawei P30 Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про Плюс
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (796 against 593 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 387K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (456 vs 398 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.21% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Mate 40 Pro Plus

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.89% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
593 nits
Mate 40 Pro Plus +34%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P30 Pro
88.89%
Mate 40 Pro Plus +6%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
665
Mate 40 Pro Plus +38%
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2298
Mate 40 Pro Plus +40%
3223
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
387890
Mate 40 Pro Plus +35%
523620
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (96th and 33rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 11
OS size 13.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Mate 40 Pro Plus
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Mate 40 Pro Plus
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
Mate 40 Pro Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 29 mm 18 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 -
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2020
Release date May 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1612 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro and Huawei P30 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei P30 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P30 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
9. Apple iPhone XS Max and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
10. Huawei P40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 Pro Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish