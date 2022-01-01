Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.