Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (100 vs 82 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.12% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 9
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (663 against 598 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
P30 Pro
68
Mate 9
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
P30 Pro
78
Mate 9
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P30 Pro
82
Mate 9
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
P30 Pro
80
Mate 9
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
P30 Pro
84
Mate 9
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
P30 Pro
76
Mate 9
54

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Mate 9

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 398 ppi 373 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 77.77%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 231 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 43.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1657:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro
598 nits
Mate 9 +11%
663 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 78.9 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +14%
88.89%
Mate 9
77.77%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 720 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
671
Mate 9
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2294
Mate 9
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro +143%
294808
Mate 9
121375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
414044
Mate 9
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9
OS size 13.4 GB 14.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (20% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Mate 9
14:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +79%
20:16 hr
Mate 9
11:26 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro +42%
27:39 hr
Mate 9
19:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 5248 x 3936
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 29 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.4 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
Mate 9
n/a
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Mate 9
n/a
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Mate 9
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro +4%
87.5 dB
Mate 9
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 November 2016
Release date May 2019 November 2016
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 1.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

