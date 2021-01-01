Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Huawei Nova – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei Nova

Хуавей П30 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei Nova

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.47 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.03% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3020 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (100 vs 84 hours)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (598 against 385 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • 11% higher pixel density (441 vs 398 PPI)
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Huawei Nova

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 398 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 70.86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 231 Hz 2500 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 51.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1120:1
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro +55%
598 nits
Huawei Nova
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +25%
88.89%
Huawei Nova
70.86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Nova in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 506
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2294
Huawei Nova
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro +351%
294808
Huawei Nova
65421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro
414044
Huawei Nova
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 4.1
OS size 13.4 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +29%
14:21 hr
Huawei Nova
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +114%
20:16 hr
Huawei Nova
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
Huawei Nova +2%
28:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 29 mm -
Pixel size - 1.25 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 21 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
Huawei Nova +1%
88.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2016
Release date May 2019 November 2016
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
