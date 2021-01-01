Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei Nova
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has a 1.47 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18.03% more screen real estate
- Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3020 mAh
- Shows 19% longer battery life (100 vs 84 hours)
- Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (598 against 385 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- 11% higher pixel density (441 vs 398 PPI)
- Weighs 46 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
41
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
44
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|70.86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|231 Hz
|2500 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|51.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1120:1
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
671
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2294
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro +351%
294808
65421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
414044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 4.1
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro +29%
14:21 hr
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro +114%
20:16 hr
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
27:39 hr
Huawei Nova +2%
28:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|-
|1.25 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|September 2016
|Release date
|May 2019
|November 2016
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
