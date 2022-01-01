Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Nova 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (31:57 vs 29:32 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (779 against 602 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Nova 10 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1200 x 2652 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 -
PPI 398 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 570 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Pro
602 nits
Nova 10 Pro +29%
779 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro
88.89%
Nova 10 Pro +2%
91.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro
668
Nova 10 Pro +17%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro
2287
Nova 10 Pro +21%
2776
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro
479881
Nova 10 Pro +9%
523912
CPU 142989 -
GPU 148351 -
Memory 83790 -
UX 108898 -
Total score 479881 523912
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Pro
2489
Nova 10 Pro
n/a
Stability 48% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2489 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8495 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android
ROM EMUI 10 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 13.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:20 hr 10:37 hr
Watching video 16:28 hr 12:24 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr 05:22 hr
Standby 99 hr 96 hr
General battery life
P30 Pro +8%
31:57 hr
Nova 10 Pro
29:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8960 x 6720
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 29 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
Nova 10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 July 2022
Release date May 2019 July 2022
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 10 Pro. But if the software, battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

