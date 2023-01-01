Huawei P30 Pro vs Nova 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 11 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 50 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 40W)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 2-months newer
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (707 against 606 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
42
78
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
32
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
79
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.89:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|570 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|91.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|231 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.35 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~480 GFLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
676
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2324
|CPU
|142989
|-
|GPU
|148351
|-
|Memory
|83790
|-
|UX
|108898
|-
|Total score
|486696
|-
|Max surface temperature
|40 °C
|-
|Stability
|48%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2490
|-
|Web score
|6516
|-
|Video editing
|5713
|-
|Photo editing
|14218
|-
|Data manipulation
|7715
|-
|Writing score
|10842
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|HarmonyOS 3.0
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|40 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|0:23 hr
|Web browsing
|10:38 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:28 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:23 hr
|-
|Standby
|99 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|29 mm
|52 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2023
|Release date
|May 2019
|April 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
