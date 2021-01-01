Home > Smartphone comparison > P30 Pro vs Nova 5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 5, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3500 mAh
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (598 against 442 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (414K versus 307K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5
  • Weighs 21 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
P30 Pro
67
Nova 5
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
P30 Pro
72
Nova 5
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P30 Pro
85
Nova 5
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
P30 Pro
80
Nova 5
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
P30 Pro
84
Nova 5
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
P30 Pro
75
Nova 5
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Nova 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
P30 Pro +35%
598 nits
Nova 5
442 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +4%
88.89%
Nova 5
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Nova 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 720 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +12%
671
Nova 5
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +18%
2294
Nova 5
1941
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P30 Pro +27%
294808
Nova 5
232678
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro +34%
414044
Nova 5
307888
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (127th and 212th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 10
OS size 13.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P30 Pro
14:21 hr
Nova 5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P30 Pro
20:16 hr
Nova 5
n/a
Talk (3G)
P30 Pro
27:39 hr
Nova 5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
Nova 5
n/a
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Nova 5
n/a
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Nova 5
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
Nova 5
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 July 2019
Release date May 2019 July 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

