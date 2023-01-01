Huawei P30 Pro vs Nova Y91
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova Y91, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 51 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 263K)
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports higher wattage charging (40W versus 22.5W)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y91
- Comes with 2800 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4200 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card
- Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 4-years and 3-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Promotion
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.89:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|376 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|570 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.89%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99%
|-
|PWM
|231 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|214 g (7.55 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~480 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|142989
|-
|GPU
|148351
|-
|Memory
|83790
|-
|UX
|108898
|-
|Total score
|486696
|263692
|Max surface temperature
|40 °C
|-
|Stability
|48%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2490
|-
|Web score
|6516
|-
|Video editing
|5713
|-
|Photo editing
|14218
|-
|Data manipulation
|7715
|-
|Writing score
|10842
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|EMUI 13
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|7000 mAh
|Max charge power
|40 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|10:38 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:28 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:23 hr
|-
|Standby
|99 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2019
|June 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, gaming, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y91. But if the camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1