60 out of 100
Huawei P30 Pro
VS
61 out of 100
Huawei Nova Y91
Huawei P30 Pro
Huawei Nova Y91

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Nova Y91, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 51 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (486K versus 263K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (40W versus 22.5W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y91
  • Comes with 2800 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 4-years and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P30 Pro and Nova Y91 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
P30 Pro
32
Nova Y91
46*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P30 Pro
71
Nova Y91
86*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
P30 Pro
60
Nova Y91
61*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P30 Pro
vs
Nova Y91

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.89:9
PPI 398 ppi 376 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 570 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.89% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99% -
PWM 231 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P30 Pro
606 nits
Nova Y91
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 214 g (7.55 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P30 Pro +4%
88.89%
Nova Y91
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Nova Y91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 MP10 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~480 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +82%
676
Nova Y91
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +50%
2324
Nova Y91
1553
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P30 Pro +85%
486696
Nova Y91
263692
CPU 142989 -
GPU 148351 -
Memory 83790 -
UX 108898 -
Total score 486696 263692
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P30 Pro
2490
Nova Y91
n/a
Max surface temperature 40 °C -
Stability 48% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2490 -
Web score 6516 -
Video editing 5713 -
Photo editing 14218 -
Data manipulation 7715 -
Writing score 10842 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 13
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 13
OS size 13.4 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4200 mAh 7000 mAh
Max charge power 40 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:05 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:38 hr -
Watching video 16:28 hr -
Gaming 05:23 hr -
Standby 99 hr -
General battery life
P30 Pro
32:22 hr
Nova Y91
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens Yes - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 29 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P30 Pro
119
Nova Y91
n/a
Video quality
P30 Pro
97
Nova Y91
n/a
Generic camera score
P30 Pro
112
Nova Y91
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 21 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
P30 Pro
87.5 dB
Nova Y91
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 May 2023
Release date May 2019 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y91. But if the camera, performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

