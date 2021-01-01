Huawei P30 Pro vs P Smart 2020
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Huawei P30 Pro (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 160K)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Supports 40W fast charging
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (593 against 446 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Weighs 32 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
72
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|88.89%
|83.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99%
|99.5%
|PWM
|231 Hz
|344 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|34 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Orange
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P30 Pro +103%
665
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P30 Pro +70%
2298
1349
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P30 Pro +142%
387890
160573
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13.4 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|2:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
27:39 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|Yes
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|29 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
119
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.154 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.63 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Pro is definitely a better buy.
