Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Comes with 835 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 376K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (812 against 637 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30
637 nits
iPhone 12 Pro +27%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30
716
iPhone 12 Pro +125%
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30
2591
iPhone 12 Pro +59%
4116
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30
376087
iPhone 12 Pro +56%
587812

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 12 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +11%
13:52 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +15%
16:22 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30 +24%
22:38 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +12%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 October 2020
Release date May 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

