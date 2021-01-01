Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Хуавей П30
Huawei P30
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Thinner bezels – 18.4% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 959 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 2691 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 258K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 937 and 707 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 422 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +2%
626 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Huawei P30 +27%
85.8%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30
707
iPhone 8 Plus +33%
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +4%
2559
iPhone 8 Plus
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +47%
380233
iPhone 8 Plus
258944

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM EMUI 10 -
OS size 12 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +10%
13:52 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +11%
16:22 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30 +31%
22:38 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 16
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30 +3%
81.8 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2017
Release date May 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

