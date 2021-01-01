Huawei P30 vs Asus ROG Phone 5
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 74 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 2350 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3650 mAh
- 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 370K)
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Shows 42% longer battery life (118 vs 83 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (791 against 625 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
68
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.7%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|568 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
703
ROG Phone 5 +58%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2534
ROG Phone 5 +47%
3730
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
286762
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
370887
ROG Phone 5 +93%
715368
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|ROG UI
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3650 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
ROG Phone 5 +28%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
ROG Phone 5 +38%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
ROG Phone 5 +40%
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|35 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.85 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 5 is definitely a better buy.
