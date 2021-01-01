Huawei P30 vs Asus Zenfone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 486K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (817 against 646 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|495 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
Zenfone 8 +58%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2562
Zenfone 8 +42%
3648
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
486910
Zenfone 8 +70%
828665
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (145th and 4th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|ZenUI 8
|OS size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3650 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +10%
13:52 hr
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +5%
16:22 hr
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30 +4%
22:38 hr
21:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
108
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|May 2021
|Release date
|May 2019
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.33 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.85 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.
