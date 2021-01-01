Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Huawei P30
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 307K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 576 points
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (685 against 635 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30
635 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +8%
685 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +2%
85.8%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 620
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +21%
698
Pixel 4a 5G
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +43%
2550
Pixel 4a 5G
1778
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +24%
381409
Pixel 4a 5G
307509

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 12 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.2 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +9%
89.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2020
Release date May 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

