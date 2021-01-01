Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.