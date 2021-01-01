Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Google Pixel 5

Хуавей П30
Huawei P30
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5
Google Pixel 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (381K versus 319K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 598 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (93 vs 83 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 430 mAh larger battery capacity: 4080 vs 3650 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (697 against 627 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 97.4%
PWM 240 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30
627 nits
Pixel 5 +11%
697 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30
85.8%
Pixel 5
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 620
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +18%
707
Pixel 5
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +42%
2543
Pixel 5
1794
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +19%
381213
Pixel 5
319488
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (108th and 126th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Stock Android
OS size 12 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +9%
13:52 hr
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +6%
16:22 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Pixel 5 +14%
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 107°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
81.8 dB
Pixel 5 +11%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 September 2020
Release date May 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 5.

