Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 159K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (83 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (626 against 499 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 422 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +25%
626 nits
Honor 10
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +7%
85.8%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +104%
708
Honor 10
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +69%
2558
Honor 10
1510
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30 +38%
290017
Honor 10
209874
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +135%
375060
Honor 10
159477
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30 +18%
13:52 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30 +43%
16:22 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30 +6%
22:38 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Honor 10 +2%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2019 April 2018
Release date May 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
