Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 154K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (626 against 374 nits)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Honor 10i

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30 +67%
626 nits
Honor 10i
374 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30 +3%
85.8%
Honor 10i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor 10i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card Nano Memory MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30 +117%
708
Honor 10i
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30 +92%
2558
Honor 10i
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30 +118%
290017
Honor 10i
133319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30 +142%
375060
Honor 10i
154782
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Honor 10i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Honor 10i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 21 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Honor 10i
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2019
Release date May 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

