Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.