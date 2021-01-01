Home > Smartphone comparison > Huawei P30 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Huawei P30 vs Honor 50

VS
Huawei P30
Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Huawei P30 (with HiSilicon Kirin 980) that was released on March 26, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3650 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 788 and 712 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Huawei P30
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Huawei P30
639 nits
Honor 50
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 165 gramm (5.82 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Huawei P30
85.8%
Honor 50 +5%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P30 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 720 MHz -
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Huawei P30
712
Honor 50 +11%
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Huawei P30
2606
Honor 50 +11%
2882
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Huawei P30
295043
Honor 50
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Huawei P30
381067
Honor 50
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3650 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Honor 50
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Honor 50
n/a
Talk (3G)
Huawei P30
22:38 hr
Honor 50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 21 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Huawei P30
82.4 dB
Honor 50
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2019 June 2021
Release date May 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 320 USD
SAR (head) 0.33 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.85 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

